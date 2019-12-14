Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

This Modified Suzuki Hayabusa Called 'Fat Rat' Looks Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most renowned motorcycles in the world, but the Fat Rat kicks things up a notch.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Modified Suzuki Hayabusa Called 'Fat Rat' Looks Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Modified Suzuki Hayabusa. (Image source: YouTube/Vampvideo)

The Suzuki Hayabusa is among a handful of bike in the global two-wheeler arena that kickstarted absolute thrill and adrenaline on two-wheels. Hayabusa which translates to Peregrine Falcon is essentially one of the fastest birds in the world, who primarily feed on black birds. Which is not surprising as ahead of the Hayabusa, Honda came out with the Blackbird that claimed to be the fastest motorcycle in the world.

While Hayabusa was discontinued by the company earlier this year, the company is set to roll out the last lot of the BS-IV motorcycles in India with new paint schemes. The bike especially gained popularity after its cameo in popular Bollywood flick Dhoom. Since, then Suzuki has witnessed handsome sales for the bike that costs around Rs 13 lakh in India.

The Hayabusa is arguably is one of the best looking motorcycles out there which definitely pulls off a curvy design. Mind you, Suzuki’s decision to include so much curves was strictly to make the bike unbeatable in terms of aerodynamics. And while looks are subjective, what you see above is a modified version of the falcon that evidently caught our eye on the internet.

The most notable change in this modified Haybusa is the lack of fairing and that’s exactly where we will begin. The fairing has been ditched for a new headlamp unit that very much looks fresh from the sets of popular sci-fi movie Predator. With the absence of fairing there was no place for the mirror which have been subsequently installed on the handlebars.

The package comes with an aftermarket exhaust and a rusty and worn-out paint scheme. The bike is called the ‘Fat Rat’ and the paint scheme pronounces the same. Mechanically, we are dark on details about any tweaks. However, a stock Hayabusa comes with a 1340cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that has been tuned to offer 197 bhp power at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm torque at 7,200 rpm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram