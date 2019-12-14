This Modified Suzuki Hayabusa Called 'Fat Rat' Looks Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

The Suzuki Hayabusa is among a handful of bike in the global two-wheeler arena that kickstarted absolute thrill and adrenaline on two-wheels. Hayabusa which translates to Peregrine Falcon is essentially one of the fastest birds in the world, who primarily feed on black birds. Which is not surprising as ahead of the Hayabusa, Honda came out with the Blackbird that claimed to be the fastest motorcycle in the world.

While Hayabusa was discontinued by the company earlier this year, the company is set to roll out the last lot of the BS-IV motorcycles in India with new paint schemes. The bike especially gained popularity after its cameo in popular Bollywood flick Dhoom. Since, then Suzuki has witnessed handsome sales for the bike that costs around Rs 13 lakh in India.

The Hayabusa is arguably is one of the best looking motorcycles out there which definitely pulls off a curvy design. Mind you, Suzuki’s decision to include so much curves was strictly to make the bike unbeatable in terms of aerodynamics. And while looks are subjective, what you see above is a modified version of the falcon that evidently caught our eye on the internet.

The most notable change in this modified Haybusa is the lack of fairing and that’s exactly where we will begin. The fairing has been ditched for a new headlamp unit that very much looks fresh from the sets of popular sci-fi movie Predator. With the absence of fairing there was no place for the mirror which have been subsequently installed on the handlebars.

The package comes with an aftermarket exhaust and a rusty and worn-out paint scheme. The bike is called the ‘Fat Rat’ and the paint scheme pronounces the same. Mechanically, we are dark on details about any tweaks. However, a stock Hayabusa comes with a 1340cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that has been tuned to offer 197 bhp power at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm torque at 7,200 rpm.

