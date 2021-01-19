This Modified Tata Altroz Hatchback Takes the Definition of Affordable Premium to the Next Level

It might be quite easy to agree that Tata hit it out of the park with the design of the Altroz hatchback. The car came with proper performance credentials making it an even appealing proposition. However, as much as the design works in its stock iteration, there are minds out there who manage to create an even better looking car, like the one you see above.

While the changes are not quantitative, it does bring about a distinctive persona for the car. The Downtown Red colour of the Altroz looks ravishing. At the front, the car gets a new bumper in the lower part. It gets a gloss black lip spoiler at the front and the chrome strip running around the headmlamp and the grille has been blacked out too.

The car now sits on a set of new aftermarket alloyw wheels. It gets a blacked out roof along with the ORVMs. It is not known whether the interiors of this hatchback has also been redone. Same is the case with engine.

Tata Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol engine outputs 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque, while the diesel version of the hatchback delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. Tata also unveiled the Altroz iTurbo in India. Bookings for the car will open on January 14, following which the company will announce the pricing on January 22. This version of the Altroz debuts with a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine that will offer a lot more performance for a premium as compared to the regular petrol engine variants that the Altroz already has.

The new engine is available across 3 variants- XT, XZ, XZ+ in the lineup. In terms of features, the new engine option in the top-spec XZ variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, ambient lighting on the dashboard, auto headlamp, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, rain-sensing wiper, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and steering mounted control among others.