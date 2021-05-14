This Modified Tata Nexon's Journey From a Rendition to Reality Will Leave You Speachless

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market currently. The car is quite knownamong young buyers who love the youthful and sporty design of Nexon. While the original design is one of the main reasons behind the popularity of the car, many Nexon buyers love to give their machine a personalized touch with modification, according to their taste. The internet is filled with design ideas for modification of the car and taking a cue from one of such recently rendered idea, modifiers gave a more sport transition to Nexon's look.

The images of this modified Nexon were shared on Facebook by a page named TATA NEXON Modification/Accessories, along with pictures of the rendered design idea for the car. In this modification, the pre-facelift version of Nexon gets a graphical decal that blends perfectly with the original blue paint scheme. The decals are on the sides and a lined patch running from the bonnet to the back through the roof of the car. There's also a new black paint scheme for the alloys complimented beautifully by red-painted brake callipers.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, the recently unveiled facelifted version of Nexon is now on sale. The compact SUV comes loaded with features. Nexon is the first Indian car manufactured to be given a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. It comes equipped with safety features such as BS with EBD, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control, dual-front airbags, seat belt alert, hill-hold assist, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load-limiters, reverse parking sensors and more.

Tata Nexon comes powered with a 1.2L turbo petrol and another 1.5L diesel engine. The turbo petrol motor of Nexon has a peak power output of 120 PS along with max torque of 170Nm. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces rated power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 260 Nm. If we talk about the price of this compact SUV, Nexon is available with a starting price tag of Rs 7.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 12.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom) for the top of the line variant of the car.

