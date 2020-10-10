This Modified Tata Safari Inspired by Ladakh Expedition Concept Can Take on Anything You Throw at It

The Tata Safari is a moniker that will remain in the hall of fame of SUVs in India. After years of selling in the Indian market Tata recently pulled the plug on the car. However, a few units that customers have preserved since inception has become a ground for mind-boggling customisation and modifications. A prime example of which is what you see above.

The car that you see above is a Safari Dicor that has been extended from the back to accommodate an extra axle. And needless to say, the work looks pretty neat. Decals on the car suggest that the modifications were primarily inspired by the Ladakh Expedition Edition of the car that was unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo.

Starting with the modifications, the car gets a new grille that has been updated to be all-black. Rest of the design continues to be in its stock form except for a few additions like the stone deflector that substantially changes the stance of the vehicle. Also new on the car are the LED auxiliary lamps that are mounted on the car’s roof.

The main party piece, however, remains the extended body which is now longer than the stock Safari. To accommodate the bigger body, the car gets new windows and a longer tweaked chassis. The added axle is, however, not functional.

The overall modifications cost around Rs 8 lakh. However, the car is not road legal and might get you fined. But what’s the harm in keeping it in your garage right?

