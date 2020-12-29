This Modified Tata Sierra Does a Splendid Job in Bringing Together Nostalgia and Practicality

The Tata Sierra has been one of the most glorified models in Tata's history. While the car ran for a short time in the Indian market, a handful of the ones who bought it has maintained it or turned it into brand-new iterations. A similar example is a reason we are here today.

The Sierra you see above is a 1997 model that has been undertaken by NYC Nagpur. The SUV gets a new paint job, which is the army green colour in a matte finish. The colour used is slightly darker than the paint that you see on the Tata Storme for the Indian defence forces, which is why it seems to be black paint.

In terms of design, the car gets a steel off-road spec bumper and integrated lamps at the front. There is also a massive skid plate that will save important mechanical parts while doing serious off-roading. The skid plate also gets Tata logo that suggests massive amounts of customisation it has received.

The headlamps have been replaced with two flowing LED lamps and the centre, the NYC logo is positioned. It also gets a bullbar. The wheel arches have been expanded with prominent sharp flares to fit the massive 31-inch tyres. The car also gets a snorkel intake positioned on the driver-side. It increases the water wading capability of the vehicle.

On the side, you will also notice the uniquely shaped roof-carrier that crosses the rear of the vehicle and ends at the rear wheel arch. The spare wheel has been mounted to the top of the vehicle and there is a massive LED bar too. The exhausts now come out of the side of the Sierra and at the rear, it gets a high lift jack too. The vehicle has no chrome all over and it really looks extremely sporty from all the angles.