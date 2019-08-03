This Modified Toyota Fortuner SUV Will Get You Confused Between Luxury and Ruggedness

Talk about road-presence and the Toyota Fortuner never misses the list. The hunk SUV has for-long been a major contributor to India’s love for SUV. Combine its perfect ride in the city with its impressive capability off the road and you do get an SUV that pretty much checks all the boxes.

But how much off-roading is too much off-roading? The owner of this modified Toyota Fortuner kicked things up a few notches to create an SUV that could outperform the standard one off the road. But what’s remarkable about the modification is that the interiors, on the contrary, leads to a rather luxurious space, away from what the standard SUV offers.

Executive Modcar Trendz (EMT), the company behind this modification, has retained the mechanicals of the car, which means that it is still powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 177hp and 420Nm of torque through a six-speed manual transmission. What has visibly changed is the design. The suspension on the new Fortuner is tweaked to bear with bigger wheels which have been uprated to 18-inchers. The bigger wheel arches come with bolted fenders adding more ruggedness to the looks.

Modified Toyota Fortuner. (Image source: Motoroids)

The front and rear bumpers have been overhauled to add black accents and enhance its visual appeal. The front fascia has been completely redesigned, all thanks to the new grille and bumper which makes it look nothing less than a mean Decepticon. The car has been graced with a neat skid plate that aims at protecting the engine from shocks.

The interiors, on the other hand, is where the magic takes place. It is highlighted by additional paneling, Backlit Acrylic Inserts, Laminated Accents & dual tone colour scheme that adds to the uniqueness. The seats are made of Italian leather and the rear is privatized with a partition that separates the cockpit from the rear section. It also sports a 22-inch LED TV that is connected to a 2-din DVD player that runs on motorized racks.

Modified Toyota Fortuner. (Image source: Motoroids)

While these modifications could totally be subjective, the SUV has been lathered up with premium material to match its feel.

