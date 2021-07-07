This Modified Vintage Vijai Super Scooter is Actually Electric, Built From Scratch

Electric vehicles are the only way forward, given the increasing global warming and climate change crisis. Many big brands including Renault, Tesla and others have already released electric vehicles and are working on more of such kinds. Quite a few automobile modifiers have also converted their diesel or petrol-powered engine vehicles into electric cars. However, one modifier went onto the next level and made an electric scooter from scratch. The maker of the two-wheeler is a Kerala-based modifier who goes by the name Rakesh Babu Customs. What is more interesting is the fact that this modifier works out of his garage at home.

A Cartoq report stated that the modifier custom made all parts of the two-wheeler that he designed. The scooter has been painted in sky blue colour. From the photos of the vehicle, it is evident that a lot of effort has been put into its making. Essential components of this scooter -including digital instrument cluster, hub motor, frame, and suspension — have been taken from another electric two-wheeler. As unreal as it may sound, the body panels have been handmade by the modifier.In terms of design, the electric vehicle looks simple, classic and effective.

The two-wheeler runs on a 48V battery system. As of now, there is no information about the amount of power and torque it is able to generate with that battery. The hub motor can be spotted at the back wheel of the scooter while the batteries have been put under the seat. On a closer look, the charging point can be spotted at the bottom.

Unfortunately, this scooter cannot hit the road as such modifications are not road legal in India. In India, all vehicles that are on road need to be certified by the Automotive Research Association of India. Getting the certificate from these authorities is a long process and also requires a lot of capital.

