This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car
The paint scheme is carefully combined with black accents along the front bumper and window sills that accentuates the sporty and aggressive.
Modified Volkswagen Vento. (Image source: Facebook/Gokz Motography)
As far as car modifications go, India is a land of creative geniuses that exemplify affordable modifications that stand out. And a case in point is the car that you see above. A majority of modifiers that revamp the looks of their cars tend to stay away from bright colours, simply because of the fact that not all cars can pull it off. However, this Volkswagen Vento begs to differ.
At the outset, let’s begin with the most prominent element of the car, the Cyan paint scheme. The paint scheme is carefully combined with black accents along the front bumper and window sills. The car sits on a set of aftermarket multispoke alloy wheels painted in white. There is substantial amount of body cladding on the side that enhances its sporty intentions.
At the back, the car gets a custom diffuser along with a boot-lid spoiler. The stock taillights have been ditched for an aftermarket unit that look stunning on the modified iteration. From the looks of it, one of the reasons why the car looks so appealing is because of its fit and finish.
