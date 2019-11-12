Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

This Most Expensive Modified Hero Splendor Costed the Owner Rs 2 Lakh and Is Hard to Recognize

The chassis of the bike has been chopped to make the bike shorter in length. This means that the bike now sports no tail section at all.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Most Expensive Modified Hero Splendor Costed the Owner Rs 2 Lakh and Is Hard to Recognize
Modified Hero Splendor. (Image source: YouTube/ Master Butter)

Hero MotoCorp currently stands as the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. And a major chunk of its sales can be attributed to its popular commuter offering, Splendor. The bike gets its share of praise every month when it tops the sales chart in India. But that is not why we are here. The two splendors that you see above is extremely unique and if that didn’t impress you allow us to tell you that it costs almost Rs 2 lakh.

Now before we dive to find out the whys of the modification. Hear out what has been done to the motorcycle. First up, the chassis has been chopped to make the bike shorter in length. This means that the bike now sports no tail section at all. Bye-bye beloved pillion.

Other changes on the bike include a new fuel tank, which reaks of one of the Pulsars. Also the side panels seem to have been lifted from the same bike. The rear suspension apart from what one might suspect is not gas-charged. The bike sits on a new set of alloy wheels.

At the front, the bike gets a customized headlamp which is a skull. However, that is not even the most intriguing part about the motorcycle until you see the exhaust. He aftermarket unit is extremely loud and reminds of the sweet two-strokes back in the day. In spite of all the changes the bike is still powered by the same Splendor engine, which might kill the fun for a lot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram