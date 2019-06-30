Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

This Off-Road-Capable Mahindra XUV300 is What we all Secretly Desire - Watch Video

In its current road-going guise, the Mahindra XUV300 has been a potent performer in the compact SUV space, going against the likes of Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon among others.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
This Off-Road-Capable Mahindra XUV300 is What we all Secretly Desire - Watch Video
Mahindra XUV300 off-road version. (Image source: YouTube Screenshot/Yogi Sejwal Design)
Mahindra marked its foray into the highly contested compact SUV segment with the XUV300. Soon after it was launched, the car became the talk of the town. Its popularity was soon seen in the sales charts after it managed to dethrone a few old players in the market with ease.

Now, a while after the car has been launched, we came across an interesting render of the car that was made by Yogi Sejwal Design well before the car hit the showrooms earlier this year. The render in question is an off-road capable version of the XUV300. At the forefront are the huge off-road tyres wrapped around a set of black alloys.

The car clearly features a lift kit and the front fascia comes with a pair of yellow fog lamps in place of the conventional DRLs. The front grille has been blackened to compliment the car’s grey paint scheme. The off-road capable iteration also comes with a roof-fitted light bar that would help with navigation in the dark.

In the current guise, the power to the Mahindra XUV300 is provided by 2 engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol unit producing 110 bhp and 200 Nm torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 bhp and 300 Nm torque.

As for the safety, the Mahindra XUV300 again offers the segment first safety feature like 7-airbags including knee and side airbags apart from a traction control system, ESP with hill hold and ABS with EBD.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

