This Off-Road Focused Mahindra Bolero Modified to Look Like a Jeep Gladiator Means Business

The Bolero badge has been one of the most successful ones for Mahindra since its inception. The cart has gained immense popularity in rural areas where demand dictates a vehicle to be rugged with adequate load carrying capacity. Being developed with such a purpose, the Bolero is one of the toughest utility vehicles out there. Hence, modifying it to be a full-time off-roader is not the worst of ideas.

Gurugram-based Green Army Motorsport who undertook the project has transformed the car into a Jeep Wrangler and the video attached below details a few of the major changes that the car has undergone. Starting with the structure, which has been altered with in-house fabricated parts. It now gets a new bonnet lid and a grille that looks similar to that of the Gladiator. It gets it ARB off-road spec bumper with an integrated winch along with an aftermarket grille with angry birds cover. There is a multiple LED lightbar installed in the front.

Also Watch:

At the side, the wheel arches have grown in size to accommodate the 16-inch steel rims that is shod with a set of massive 38-inch tyres. The same purpose carries over on the inside as well. The talking point of the same being the massive Tesla-inspired touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets a 360-degree view which is quite handy considering its size.