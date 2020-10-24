This Off-Road Focused Toyota Fortuner Render is Begging to Become a Reality

The full-size SV segment in India might not be as hotly contested as its compact counterparts, but its players do return appreciable sales figures for the manufacturers. This can mainly be attributed to India’s love for SUVs. The same love that has also graced us with some of the most radical modifications on high-hauling vehicles in the past. And if you haven’t guessed till now, that is exactly why we are here today.

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most competent offering in the full-size SUV segment that takes on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the recently-launched MG Gloster. However, in the avatar you see above, the car would be aiming at an entirely different arena. The modification you see above has been carried out by Thailand-based RAD Bumper Headquarters. And the aim was to get the car as close to a monster.

While the car is not a reality yet, one can get it done as the render is inspired from possible modifications. Hence, to begin with the design, the car gets a bull bar front bumper instead of the stock ones. The front grille is also a new unit that reads RAD in bold letters. There is a hood scoop on the bonnet that looks symmetrical and neat. At the sides, the car also gets a snorkel showcasing its water wading capabilities.

Also Watch:

But the most notable change would be the new set of giant tyres. While the exact specifications is not in the open, we are expecting it to be at least 22-inches with a very wide profile. In addition to this, the car gets small lights on the roof that resemble sirens.

The modifications are not just on the surface as the car now gets a new suspension setup. The designer has paid attention to tiny details. The car now benefits from a front lift kit from Unicorn which increases its ground clearance. The car also gets double front hooks at the front bumper for winching. In addition to all of the aforementioned changes, the car gets loads of decal changes and a new paint scheme of red, grey and black stripes.

Image Source