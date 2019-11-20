Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

This Pair of Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle Wheel Arches are Actually Motorcycles

The Birch Green is the standard variant which is powered by a 79cc motor and screams practicality. The Pastel Blue, on the other hand, is powered by a 212cc motor.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Pair of Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle Wheel Arches are Actually Motorcycles
The Volkswpods. (Image source: Instagram/Brent Walter )

The Volkswagen Beetle has enjoyed much fame in the global automotive industry. The car which was discontinued earlier this year still remains in the hearts and garages of many. However, Brent Walter who is a medical equipment manufacturer by profession took just one element of a car into a motorcycle, the wheel arches.

Reports citing Walter suggests that he built the Volkspod to test out his skills and to have an interesting trophy for car shows. The entire process of building the motorcycle has been documented by him on his Instagram page. Underneath its quirky body is a custom-built frame that houses a hand-built engine.

View this post on Instagram

People are probably tired of me posting these pics. #volkspod #vwminibike #minibike #vw

A post shared by Brent Walter (@walter_werks) on

Walter built two variants of the motorcycle – Birch Green and Pastel Blue. The Birch Green is the standard variant which is powered by a 79cc motor and screams practicality. The Pastel Blue, on the other hand, is powered by a 212cc motor and gets more ground clearance than the former. Despite the Beetle Type 1 being a vintage car, Walter states that finding its spare parts is not much of a hassle.

After pulling the plug on the car in July, the last 65 models of the "Beetle Final Edition" was slated to be sold in Mexico on the internet for a base price of $21,000 and can be reserved with a $1,000 payment. Each vehicle includes a commemorative plaque on its left side, numbered from 1-65.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram