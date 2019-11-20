This Pair of Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle Wheel Arches are Actually Motorcycles

The Volkswagen Beetle has enjoyed much fame in the global automotive industry. The car which was discontinued earlier this year still remains in the hearts and garages of many. However, Brent Walter who is a medical equipment manufacturer by profession took just one element of a car into a motorcycle, the wheel arches.

Reports citing Walter suggests that he built the Volkspod to test out his skills and to have an interesting trophy for car shows. The entire process of building the motorcycle has been documented by him on his Instagram page. Underneath its quirky body is a custom-built frame that houses a hand-built engine.

Walter built two variants of the motorcycle – Birch Green and Pastel Blue. The Birch Green is the standard variant which is powered by a 79cc motor and screams practicality. The Pastel Blue, on the other hand, is powered by a 212cc motor and gets more ground clearance than the former. Despite the Beetle Type 1 being a vintage car, Walter states that finding its spare parts is not much of a hassle.

After pulling the plug on the car in July, the last 65 models of the "Beetle Final Edition" was slated to be sold in Mexico on the internet for a base price of $21,000 and can be reserved with a $1,000 payment. Each vehicle includes a commemorative plaque on its left side, numbered from 1-65.

