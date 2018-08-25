English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Private Jet Plane Converted Into a Limousine is a Party Palace on Wheels
The cabin that can seat more than 50 people at a go is packed to the gills with lights, speakers and screens.
Limo-Jet. (Image: Jetseeter Inc.)
Limousines or Limos as they are fondly called, is a four wheeler body type that has fascinated the onlookers and car rental services for years now. A big thing in the west, Limos are not usually manufactured as a stock product by any car manufacturer, but is a more of an aftermarket work. In fact, in India too, many independent fabricators are now modifying regular road going vehicles into a stretched limousine given the growing demand of these vehicles for rental during special events like marriage, birthday or a usual party.
However, an Illinois, U.S. based company called Jetseeter Inc. has taken the Limousine mod –job to a whole new level. The company showcased a very different an unusual limo at the KnowledgeFest in Dallas that marries a traditional personal luxury jet plane to a road-going vehicle. And it is aptly named at Limo-Jet.
Conceived as a crazy idea back in 2006 by Dan Harris and Frank DeAngelo, it took more than 10 years for the idea to turn into a reality. And the wait was worth waiting given the sheer personality, eye grabbing design of the completely road legal limo, that would be on the To-Do list of many people who like to rent a Limo.
The duo took a jet plane, stripped it of its wings, jet engines on the either sides and traditional interior and added a set of wheels, some lights, speakers and a V8 engine to make it a perfect party vehicle. The cabin that can seat more than 50 people at a go is packed to the gills with lights, speakers and screens.
The vehicle is driven by a single seated pilot with bank of screen to help maneuver and see behind this lengthy land-based luxury liner. Finished in a gorgeous red metallic color, the jet has its engine replaced by lights to give them a proper glow at night.
