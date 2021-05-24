This Race Between Dassault Rafale Fighter Jet and Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is Fun to Watch

In a rather rare and absolutely mind blowing drag race, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is seen giving a fight to the iconic Dassault Rafale fighter jet. In the video shared by the car making company on YouTube, the two beasty machines are seen facing off against each other at the Dassault's headquarters in France. If one had to go by the power that the car and the jet generate, it would seem rather unfair to judge as the winner is quite obvious.

Even though the gap between the two machines is huge, Bugatti still chose to take up the challenge. The video begins with both the machines racing on a runway and if you are faint hearted, this video could lead you to skip a beat or two.

The clip begins with Bugatti Chiron Sport taking the lead and ends with Rafale fighter jet winning the race, as expected. According to a report in the NewsByte , the four wheeler went from 0 to 100 kmph in mere 2.4 seconds, touched 200 kmph in 6.1 seconds, hit 300 kmph in over 13 seconds and eventually managed speed of 400 kmph within half a minute.

Rafale, on the other hand, was at a speed of 165 kmph after 150 meters, crossed 210 kmph by the time it reached 350 metres, then increased the ground speed to 260 kmph after 450 meters and flew away; leaving the car on the tarmac.

It is reported that the gorgeous black Chiron Pur Sport is equipped with a 8.0-liter W16 engine that has the ability to generate 500 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque. In terms of a car, this level of power is massive but when compared to Rafale, it is not much.

The iconic Dassault Rafale fighter of the French Navy, which has two turbojets in the plane, can produce 58,550 newtons of thrust which is around 5,727 hp. When equipped with as many as 16 cylinders, Bugatti’s offering can hit a top speed of around 490 kmph. From the numbers, it is clear that there is absolutely no scope of comparison between the car and the jet.

