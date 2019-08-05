This Rajdoot 175 Modified into a Cafe Racer Fits The 'Modern-Classic' Bill Perfectly
The modified Rajdoot 175 comes with a low positioned handlebar, a chrome-patched fuel tank, minimalist body panels and a unique fairing that does justice to the overall silhouette.
Modified Rajdoot 175. (Image source: Instagram/Elemtal Motorworks)
Resurrections and comebacks have for long been welcomed greatly in the automotive arena. A very good example of the same would be Jawa which now has waiting periods extending up to 10 months in certain cities. However, while Jawa and Enfield take the centre stage today, a forgotten brand that very well deserves to make its way back today would be Rajdoot.
Having said that, allow us to show you a customized Rajdoot 175 that perfectly fits the bill. Elemental Motorworks who laid their hands on this 175 has come out with a rather spectacular motorcycle that would not fail to woo the motorcycle aficionados in India. From its past design, the motorcycle has now been forged into a café racer that looks drool-worthy.
Modified Rajdoot 175. (Image source: Instagram/Elemtal Motorworks)
It comes with a low positioned handlebar, a chrome-patched fuel tank, minimalist body panels and a unique fairing that does justice to the overall silhouette. The makers for this bike have picked the unique John Players Special black and gold theme for the build. It is to be noted that the bike was not built with a daily-commute purpose in mind, hence, it has a speed dial which only shows speed and next to it is an aircraft-styled kill-switch that looks right at home.
The boxy front fascia of the motorcycle houses an LED headlamp that gives it a rather modern appeal. The front suspension on the motorcycle has been swapped for a gas-filled rear spring from a motorcycle and is connected to the link rods. Interestingly, the brake set up has been left untouched. As we mentioned earlier, since this motorcycle was not designed for daily commutes, the lack of any suspension at the rear might not disappoint one. The above video also shows how the sound note does justice to the functional motorcycle.
