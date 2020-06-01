This Red Coloured Customised Toyota Innova Crysta With Lexus Body Kit Looks Menacing

The Toyota Innova, since its introduction in India, has been one of the most sought after MPV in India. The car accounts for a major chunk of sales for Toyota and in its current avatar, the company made the deal even sweeter with a much feature-packed offering. However, while its success is a tale well known, we are here for a rather quirky iteration of the car that, needless to say, caught our eye.

The project was undertaken by 360 Motoring Kerala and if you haven’t noticed yet, it is sporting a Lexus body kit. The first thing you notice is the red paint scheme of the car that gives it the distinctiveness we never knew we needed. Chrome elements on the car have been replaced with a combination of red and black.

The grille at the front has been replaced with a Lexus-like grille that is covered in a glossy black finish. The car gets a redesigned bumper, the lower part of which gets a lip spoiler. The headlamp now gets dual function LED DRL with projector-type headlamps and a supplementary light bar on the roof.

The car sits on a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels and a side skirt. The roof has been blacked out. At the rear, the car get diffuser and LED lights and LED lights around on the lower bumper.

Also Watch: