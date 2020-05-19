This Render of a Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno is Something We Are Longing to be Real

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. In its latest update to BS-VI emission norms, the car came with minor cosmetic changes as well. Ahead of this, several renders have been imagined gowning the car in several attires. However, this one caught our eye on the internet.

YouTube channel Santik Automotive which has developed this render has given the car a more rugged off-roading avatar. Starting at the front, the car gets a pair of blacked-out headlamps along with a redesigned hood that comes with a huge scoop.

The bumper is brand new and the grille is now mesh-styled with overall black treatment. The car also gets a bull bar on the lower part of the bumper with auxiliary lamps. Speaking of lights, which the car has plenty, there is LED lights above the lip spoiler, above the fog lamp and a huge LED light bar on the roof. In addition to this, the car also gets a cargo box on the roof and a red spoiler at the rear.

At its heart, the Baleno comes with an option of either a 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine or a 1.2-litre dualjet dual VVT smart hybrid engine.

