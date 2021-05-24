This Render of Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge Edition as Sports Bike Makes us Wish it Was Reality

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge edition has been launched in the Indian market. The two-wheeler that comes in four colours, including Pearl White, Sparkle Black, Volcanic Red and Sapphire Blue, is equipped with a 220 cc single-cylinder engine that has the capacity to produce 20.11 bhp of power and 18.55 Nm torque. The oil burner has been teamed up with a 5-speed gearbox and can be purchased at the cost of Rs .28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Recently, an automotive artist has shared his visualisation of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge edition as a swanky sports bike. The artist has done the experiment with the Volcanic Red two-wheeler. From the image that has been accessed by the Indian Autos Blog , one can spot some significant changes that the artist had made to the body. Furthermore, a bunch of performance-oriented amends have also been made.

For example, the alloy wheels seemed to have been replaced by performance-oriented tyres. The brakes have been enhanced after a pair of rotors have been installed at the front along with radial callipers for adding strength to the stopping power of the motorcycle.

In terms of body, one can spot bright red elements on the oil tank and belly pan. Putting further thought to the appearance of the vehicle, the artist has raised the tail section of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition sportbike to enhance the look. Elements like vertically-stacked headlamp setup and side body panels have been retained as is in the original. For a better riding experience, the artist has also included USD front forks and a monoshock at the back in the sportbike edition. The space-consuming exhaust of this Bajaj Pulsar offering has been replaced with a short one that has a slashed-cut opening.

While looking at this edition of the two-wheeler, one cannot ignore the seat and the handlebars. The automotive enthusiast has completed the look of the bike including a split-type seat and low set clip-on handlebars for a lean-forward riding position.

