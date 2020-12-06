This Render of Tata Harrier Pick-Up Truck by XLR8 Might be Just What Your Garage Needs

The Indian automobile sector has seen a slew of new entrants in recent times. Carmakers are keenly following customer buying trends and are releasing hatchback, sedan and SUV models to match them. The customers have shown quite an interest in the SUV segment as there more options to choose from all leading carmakers like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia and MG Motors. However, they haven’t shown the same love towards pickup trucks.

While pickup trucks are quite popular in international markets as most of them have been adapted/marketed as a lifestyle utility vehicle. Sadly, their popularity back here is limited to commercial segments and not so much in the passenger segment. However, Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross is the lone exception that has found some success in India.

Auto enthusiasts keep sharing UTE based designs on an SUV and the latest example being a Tata Harrier digitally rendered as a lifestyle pickup truck. The digital transformation created and shared by XLR8, an automotive lifestyle brand dedicated to all car and bike enthusiasts, looks very proportionate in a pickup avatar.

The digitally rendered images were shared on their Instagram page and they look fab.

The digital pickup version of the Harrier’s all-black exterior colour is based on the dark edition of the SUV. The designers made it look like a typical SUV from the front, sporting dual function LED DRL’s on top, headlamps and fog lights on the bumper. They even blacked out all the chrome components such as front grille, bumpers etc. to match the all-black theme.

They got rid of the roof beyond the C-pillar, extending the rear overhang to create a tray bed which adds to its overall length. The side profile shows other impressive changes as the digital mock-up version shows the stock black alloys of the Harrier being replaced with bulky off-road tires and rims. The new set of wheels gives the SUV an increased ground clearance, without making any changes to its wheelbase.

Also Watch:

The overall digital rendition looks neat and the design team has done a great job in creating it. The homegrown automaker’s popularity is on the rise, as their build quality is among some of the safest in India. Tata’s Altroz and Nexon received a five-star rating, while their entry-level hatchback the Tiago got a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.