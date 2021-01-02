This Render of Two-Door Tata Altroz Looks Delicious and Makes us Wish it Was a Reality

It is easy to find a common ground between you and me, if we were to agree that Tata hit it out of the park with the design of the Altroz hatchback. The car came with proper performance credentials making it an even appealing proposition. In a world where we got everything we needed, we would have asked to a two-door iteration of the car. And while Tata might not have it in the cards yet, we bring you a design render to show you just how good it looks.

Starting with the design, at the front, the car gets an extended bumper that comes with additional air vents, giving it a sporty appeal. The same air vents are also carried onto the bonnet. On the side, the car gets a new set of sporty black alloy wheels. The artist then removes the rear door completely and extends the front door towards the rear to give it a proper 2-door hot hatchback stance.

The car now has black accents on several parts of the body and the roof has also been completely blacked out. In terms of powertrain options the sportier Altroz will get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that is seen in Nexon compact SUV. Tata is working on a powerful version of the regular Altroz which will be getting the same engine. It will be paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This engine generates 120 PS of power in Nexon but, it is expected to be tuned slightly to get a perfect balance between power and fuel efficiency.