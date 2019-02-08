English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Rendered Alfa Romeo Truck is the Most Beautiful Commercial Vehicle Ever
Taekang Lee, a Korea based digital rendering artist has imagined a possible Alfa Romeo Semi Trailer Truck.
Alfa Romeo Truck. (Image: Taekang Lee)
Alfa Romeo, the Italian car manufacturer is known to manufacture some of the most good looking cars ever, be it the Giulia or 4C. On the other hand, commercial vehicles, more specifically long haul truck or semi-trailer trucks are not the most beautiful looking machine to roam on the roads. What if Alfa Romeo decides to manufacture one? It would certainly be the most beautiful truck ever.
Before you jump to any conclusion, Alfa Romeo has no plans of launching such a product, or even if they have one, nothing is in the public domain. However a Korea based digital rendering artist, Taekang Lee has imagined how an Alfa Romeo could look like, if they ever decide to build one?
Alfa Romeo semi trailer truck rear. (Image: Taekang Lee)
Lee basically took a long haul semi trailer truck, gave an eye catching red color, something very Alfaish and incorporated the Alfa Romeo's design language. The front gets unique Scudetto grille shape outlining the front cabin with curves that flow onto the mid-cabin. The front also has sharp daytime running lights.
Just so you know, Alfa Romeo is making commercial vehicles since the 1930s, including LCVs, trucks, buses, and trolleybuses. However, they never touched the Semi segment and if in case they stumble upon Taekang Lee’s rendering and decided to build one, this would be the first time that the Italian carmaker would make a semi. Beware Tesla Semi!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
