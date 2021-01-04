This Rendering Imagines Royal Enfield Classic 350 as an Electric Motorcycle, Looks Close to Reality

While the choice of electric motorcycle options is growing globally, India, however, lacks such a choice. It is widely reported that Royal Enfield (RE) is on the works to launch an electric version in the country. The homegrown retro motorcycle specialist has aggressive plans to strengthen its market footprint in the coming years. Royal Enfield has plans to expand and upgrade its portfolio and step into electric motorcycle space.

The company has plans to keep up with future challenges and has invested huge sums in developing new products and modernising its digital solutions. According to reports, the company has plans to launch as many as 28 new motorcycles in the middleweight category and has plans to launch one every quarter over the next seven years.

However, it remains to be seen how Royal Enfield maintains its consistency of new launches, but it is for sure to have electric motorcycles as part of its 2.0 strategy. While, we will have to wait for more information regarding their zero-emission based vehicles until next year, however, their first product may hit the roads not before 2023.

If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 may be its first motorcycle to receive electric powertrain. It could offer fast charging facilities as an option while inclusion of digital instrumentation and smartphone-based connectivity technologies could make a strong pitch to buyers. The electric version may get up to 10 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor which can generate close to 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque respectively and could have a drive range of up to 250 km on a single charge.

The price of any vehicle plays a big role, especially in a price conscious Indian market, the Royal Enfield’s first electric motor bike may cost around Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). RE’s electric avatar could coincide with other classic brands such Yezdi, reported to be revived as an all-electric brand.

Speculative digital renderings of the RE electric shows it is getting signature retro design elements of the Classic 350, but with an upmarket feel. It features a round-shaped LED headlamp, circular black turn signals and a single piece seat. Its dual tone colour theme is complemented by a charging port instead of the fuel lid and the rear LED tail lamps and turn indicators. Other design highlights include a large battery pack placed instead of the powertrain that’s supposed to be non-removable.

While the new RE electric motorcycle might make its debut in its concept form at the 2022 EICMA motor show in Milan, Italy. The company is still testing waters and may not be the first one to enter the market ahead of other mainstream manufacturers.

Image Source