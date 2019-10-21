This Resto-Modded Hindustan Contessa Is Probably the Best Looking Muscle Car in India

Like all good thing that must come to an end, our beloved oldies that once saw their days of glory bites dust sooner or later. But as a car that was once was held so dearly nears its end, restorers are often left with two options. Two options to which the future of the car boils down to.

Restoration or Restomod? Both have their benefits as well as the difficulties that come in bundles. Restoration refers to a car that has been brought back to life using the exact same parts that the manufacturer graced it with. Meanwhile, resto-mods are the cars that are completely modern under the hood and body. And as most Indians have preferred to go the resto-mod way, we came across this Contessa that has been subjected to a mean resto-modification.

Chennai-based modifying garage Modsters who managed to give this Contessa a rather demonic resurrection makes us wonder if the original DNA of the car would be happy with the treatment. On the outside, the front fascia gets a new bumper that comes with an integrated wing making the car look even more aggressive. All the aftermarket parts used for the car has been custom-made which, needless to say, makes this Contessa all the more unique.

A notable party trick on the car is the DRL and headlamps that are new and can be controlled via Bluetooth. Amid all the busy elements, the overall silhouette remains the same. A few other minor tweaks involve new rearview mirrors, chrome outline for the windows and even a set of new 10-inch alloy wheels that all adds up to the mean look.

At the back, the car gets H-shaped brake lamps with turning indicators placed in between. Also new are the newly designed spoiler that is mounted on the boot lid.

