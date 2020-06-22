This Royal Enfield 650 Twin Based Y2 650 Render is Something We Would Like to See in Reality

Over the years, Royal Enfield motorcycles have gained extreme popularity for its flexibility, which has made it dear to numerous customisation houses across the world. And the brand's 650 twins are nothing less. While the stock motorcycles are built to be neo-retro iterations, we recently came across a render of the motorcycle that speaks the contrary.

Designed by Neev Motorcycles, the motorcycle you see above is called the Y2 650, while we are unclear if the host motorcycle is an Interceptor or a Continental GT 650, the Facebook post suggests that it could be built on either one. The motorcycle retains the stock 650-cc engine and comes with a custom exhaust set-up with twin pipes that extend on both sides. From the front, the motorcycle gets a fat, gold-finished USD forks that are fit to an alloy wheel with 110 section rubber and twin-discs from Brembo.

The headlight in the render resembles that of the Triumph rocket with a twin-setup. The sharp extensions on the tank and a little custom bodywork around the engine gives the motorcycle the required aggression and sporty appeal. At the rear, the motorcycle gets a floating saddle which stays attached to the main-frame. It sports a custom swingarm whose extensions on each end are attached to individual springs. At the rear, the motorcycle gets a massive 200/55 section rear tyre which is capped by a custom fender.

