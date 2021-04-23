This 1985 Royal Enfield Bullet Ad Featuring Qawwali is a Walk Down the Nostalgia Street - Watch Video

An advertisement of Royal Enfield's bullet which aired in the year 1985 details how robust and sturdy the vehicle has been ever since its inception. The advertisement comes with the song, ''Ye Bullet Meri Jaan Manzio ka Nishaan, Zindagi ek Safar chalna sham o seher, Iski raftar kee baat hai aur hee. Lambi raaho pai ye kya gazab kee chaley, raastey tai karey faasley tai karey.''

The advertisement explains it all. Bullet has a distinctive fan following in not just India but across the globe. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes as one of the most popular motorcycles in the country. Be it office goers, cops, or college students, the bike is preferred by one and all.

Engine specifications

The Bullet 350 model by Royal Enfield is powered by a sturdy 346 cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, twin-spark, single-cylinder engine which churns out a maximum power of 19.8 bhp and a peak torque of 28 Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox which offers smooth shifts.

Both the two variants of the bike, ES and KS offer a single-channel ABS. Overall, the bike is a complete package for riding enthusiasts. The vehicle offers a powerful road presence, an elegant design, and unprecedented reliability. The Bullet 350 ES comes at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.27 lakh while the 350 KS version retails at Rs 1.12 lakh and we believe it’s a true value for money owing to its durability and extensive range of features.

The Bullet 350 bike also offers an excellent payload capacity. The all-metal-built bike features a singular downtube frame. Talking about suspensions, the vehicle offers telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The 19-inch tyres of the vehicle offer a 280 mm disc brake in the front and a 153 mm drum brake mechanism at the rear.

