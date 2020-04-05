This Royal Enfield Bullet Converted into Electric Motorcycle Called ‘Photon’ is Both Iconic and Green

The Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the most iconic motorcycles of our time and it has had a strong past and present amongst the motorcycling enthusiasts in our country. But what about the future? It is said that it is going to be all about electric vehicles and if the recent industry trend is anything to go by, then we are not that far away from that future. So coming back to the Royal Enfield Bullet, well, it has been given a one-off treatment wherein the Bullet has been converted into an electric motorcycle by the British company Electric Classic Cars, as per a report by Bennetts UK.

And if you are wondering about the fact that a company with the name Electric Classic Cars making a motorcycle, then well, the report goes on to say that the story behind this Royal Enfield Bullet was that the father of the founder of the company, which would be Richard Morgan’s father, is a motorcyclist and wanted a motorcycle with minimal maintenance and hence they went ahead with a motorcycle build. However, instead of going for a really old motorcycle, they wanted to go with a new one and Royal Enfield stepped up to provide new Bullets as rolling chassis ready for conversion whenever Electric Classic Cars want to build them.

The result was what the company calls as Photon.

In terms of looks, the Photon looks largely similar to the Royal Enfield Bullet that we all know and love but if you look closer, you will find some neat changes and attention to detail. The headlamp, for example, is an LED unit and has a ring-shaped LED Daytime Running Light (DRL). Also, the fuel tank sports a different kind of pinstripe design and looks rather nice with Photon written over it.

As per the report, the Photon comes with a 10 kWh battery with a three-phase hub motor which is water-cooled. This lets the Photon make a little under 16 hp and achieve a top speed of around 110 km/h. Other than that, the suspension and brakes remain the same as the current fuel-guzzling Bullet. And since the weight is also largely similar, as per the report, the motorcycle rides fairly similar to the Royal Enfield Bullet.

All in all, it is a great-looking motorcycle with the old-world charm of the Royal Enfield Bullet packed in a modern package that is future-ready in the form of the Photon. The report does go on to say that an electric version of the Royal Enfield Continental GT is also on the horizon and we cannot wait to see what Electric Classic Cars turns up with next.

IMAGE SOURCE: Bennetts UK

