This Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Cafe Racer has been Modified into a 'Chai Racer'

Besides having a cult following in India, the Royal Enfield brand is currently one of the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturers still in production. The company is known to make strong and long-lasting bikes and has grown its customer base in many international markets as well in recent years. Also, when it comes to customising motorcycles in the country, the Enfield remains one of the most popular choices for bike enthusiasts. Echoing the same, a Royal Enfield Continental GT has been completely transformed into a cafe racer motorcycle.

A video shared by the bikemaker on their official YouTube channel shows one made by Paul Smith of the famed Jugaad workshop in Goa. This modification is basically his take on a cafe racer and has been named as ‘Chai shop racer', inspired from tea stalls which are quite common across the country.

WATCH VIDEO:

Paul, who has built himself a reputation as a master craftsman, completely stripped the stock motorcycle for this project. Among the first things that one would notice is that there is no paint job on it. Instead, the metal has a polish on it which gives it a distinct and raw look.

The stock headlamp units made way for a new metal fairing that sports several rivets installed on it. However, an LED headlight is installed inside this unit, which is shown in the video clip. The mod also gets a customised fuel tank on which the rivets can be seen as well, and it is transformed into a single-seater.

The front wheels get a retro-looking hub with spokes and chunky looking tyres around it, however, both wheels retain the disc brakes just like the stock version.

The modified Continental GT 650 gets a mono-shock suspension at the rear. While the chunky looking rear section of the stock model gets a complete makeover and it now looks like a much sleeker unit with rivets on it. The taillight at the end has an LED which accentuates the sharp look from the rear.

Further in the video, Paul states that every panel fitted on this motorcycle is unique and is handmade. Other than the shiny metal pieces and panels, brass accents were used to enhance the overall look, he adds.

Also Watch:

Among other changes, the stock exhaust pipe has been replaced with a custom made unit. However, no tweaks were made to the engine, it remains the same twin-cylinder, 650-cc, air-cooled engine that generates 45 Bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here