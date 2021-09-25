This Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Modified as a Bobber will Rule Your Heart

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based auto manufacturer, has become a cult. Its fans do not seem to get bothered by any other, equally drool-worthy two-wheeler if there is an Enfield in front of them. But, to be honest, the bikes are worth the fanaticism. Although the stock models are attractive enough – Classic 350, Himalayan, Continental GT, Interceptor – the custom renovation of these stock models are just breathtaking sometimes.

We introduce you to another such breathtaking custom concept based on the Royal Enfield Continental GT650. Brought to life by an Indian modifier called Renovatio Motorworks, the new bobber avatar of the Royal Enfield GT650 is christened as ‘Old Lady.’ The name finds its roots in the fact that the design of this modified GT650 is built around the dynamics of a vintage bobber.

The bike looks completely different from the stock models, and that’s how you know that the tweaks made are brutal yet fitting. Dominated by shades of red, black, and golden, even the colour scheme induces a nostalgic sense when you look at the bike. In addition, the front is equipped with a single shock absorber just below the instrument cluster, giving stability to the hands that will ride this rugged beast.

Also Watch:

The handlebar contains the LED turn indicator, along with the side-view mirrors. The fuel tank has been reshaped to suit the bobber dynamics. The seat is also replaced with curved, brown single-occupant seating. The alloys are covered in gold and complement the black rubber and the silver disc brakes. The rear dual-suspensions match the colour of the seat, acting as a bridge between the transformation in the colour scheme. The engine gets matte black padding, among the all-chrome powertrain elements. The exhaust is also custom-made, with a narrow body and a wide mouth. However, the powertrain from the inside remains the same 648-cc, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected, and oil-cooled, churning out 52Nm of torque and 47Bhp of power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here