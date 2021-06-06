This Royal Enfield Himalayan Modified Into a 4-Wheel ATV Makes us Ask Why and How?

Royal Enfield is perhaps one of the most commonly modified bikes in India. In a recent incident, a biking enthusiast took the modification to a whole new level. He has converted his Royal Enfield Himalayan into a quad-bike. This four-wheel machine has been made by a Jaipur-based customisation workshop named Kunwar Customs. The now four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) has got changes in its body, engine and tyres.

In a video shared by Vampvideo on YouTube, all details regarding the customisation have been explained. The person who has done the customisation mentioned that the ATV costs approximately Rs 3.5 lakh and can be made in around three months. The customiser has played a bit with the sprockets in order to get more torque from the motor at the rear wheels. The vehicle is equipped with a 411cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.3 bhp of power at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The transmission duties of this machine are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

As far as the body is concerned, very few elements like the lower section of the frame, chainset, etc have been retained. Everything apart from that has been either customised or changed. The instrument cluster and handlebar that one sees on this machine has been taken from an old Thunderbird 350. All body panels of the ATV have been made of fibre plastic. In order to synchronise the fuel tank with the body, the customiser replaced the original tank with a metallic one.

The stylish machine has machine-cut alloy wheels shod by knobby all-terrain tyres, single discs at rear wheels, dual-disc brake setup at front wheels, and LED headlights with LED rings around. A luggage rack has also been added at the back. In order to retain the brand name on the vehicle, Kunwar Customs has added custom Royal Enfield branding and body decals.

