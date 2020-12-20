This Royal Enfield Standard Gets a Well-Deserved Restoration and the Results are Mind Blowing

Royal Enfield motorcycles have for long been a favourite among customisation houses around the world. And over time we have seen numerous iteration of motorcycles that has outright stood out from the rest. On the same note is the motorcycle that we bring to you today. What you see above is yet another iteration that embodies the simplicity of RE motorcycle and the possibilities that does not end.

Eimor customs which undertook the project aimed at resto-modifying an old RE Standard. Staring with he design, the motorcycle gets spoke wheels with normal drum brakes as before. The rim and the spokes have been painted in black. Even the tyres are new that is aimed at giving the motorcycle a vintage look. The front mudguard looks like a custom made unit with a vintage number plate on it.

The turn indicators are placed on either sides of the forks. The bike gets new headlamps and an instrument cluster. The AMP meter is now on the headlamps and the cluster gets a single pod that is attached with the handlebar.

As with the old RE motorcycles, this one also has its rear brake pedal and gears on the opposite sides. The paint job on the motorcycle is custom and the bike gets a spring saddle seat for both the rider and the pillion.

At the rear, the modified RE gets the same blacked out spoke wheels, an exposed rear mudguard holding the rear tail light, number plate and turn indicators. Overall, Eimor has once again been spot on with the modifications and it looks like a very neat example of modified Vintage Royal Enfield.