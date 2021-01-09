This Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Modified Into a Bobber is Deservingly Called 'Yodha'

Just like an American cruiser motorcycle reminds you of long bearded riders in leather jacket, bobber motorcycles too have their own persona, which is arguably idolised by a motorcyclist at least once, Not giving into the stereotypes, but a Bobber is among a handful of motorcycles that are aimed to spell rugged and raw.

Similar to the what the motorcycle truly stands for, is the iteration you see above, christened as the Yodha which translates to Warrior. The underlying donor motorcycle is surprisingly a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

For starters, It looks nothing like a stock RE Thunderbird because all the cycle parts have been swapped for more premium components. The front features after-market twin headlights, the stock suspension setup has made way for USD forks while the fenders are hand-built. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front disc with 4 piston calliper and a 230mm rear disc.

The custom job continues on the fuel tank, swing arm, frame, belly pan and the leather seat. Its bulged tank extensions resemble the biceps of a veteran warrior who has won many battles based on his raw strength alone.

The motorcycle also gets a host of performance upgrades which include an aftermarket exhaust unit coupled with a K&N filter.

Also Watch:

The minimalistic rear end is dominated by a custom fender which tries very hard to hide the humongous 200 section rear tyre. Also visible clearly is the monoshock unit which sits nicely under the custom made leather seat. The number plate holder is also custom made and is placed on the left side of the motorcycle, in a typical cruiser style. The custom straight handlebars and the digital speedo form the cockpit view of the rider.