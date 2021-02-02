This Russian Modified Bentley Continental GT With Tank Tracks is Truly a Monster

What happens when a British luxury car comes to a Russian garage, well expect nothing less of the luxury car to be a monster tank.

There have been videos on the internet of modified cars from the Russians that include a BMW E30 3-Series sedan where the mechanics swapped its engine with a fighter jet engine, well another breathtaking video of such Russian modification is the Bentley, Continental GT that has been transformed into a tank. The video is available on the AcademeG YouTube channel.

The video of the modified Bentley, Continental GT has been uploaded by Pravda Report on the youtube channel that shares details about the modified Bentley.

The vlogger chose the first-generation Bentley Continental GT for the project and calls it an Ultratank. He got the Bentley Continental GT for a reasonable cheap price, the reason being a massive 6.0 liter twin-turbo W12 engine that needed a serious repair. But repairing the engine would mean a lot of investment in the project. Instead of the Bentley Continental GT engine, the vlogger went on to chose Toyota’s 4.3-liter V8 engine that sent power to the rear wheels and was paired with an automatic transmission.

To modify the car, the vlogger chopped off the doors on the Bentley and fabricated the whole body to fit the rubber track perfectly. He reinforced the whole body using metal frames and unlike the tanks that get metal tracks, the Ultratank got rubber tracks, similar to something we see on tractors or harvesters.

The YouTuber took approximately nine months to complete the project. Interestingly, the Ultratank does not get any brakes and is required to steer left and right to bring this Bentley Tank to a halt.

The project is not complete as if now as the vlogger with his team is still working on it, to make some more tweaks to the engine and tracks. Nevertheless, the Ultratank is without a doubt a unique modification in all.