This Tata Altroz Facelift Render with Harrier's Front Fascia Design Looks Tempting

The launch of Tata Altroz was followed by a dip in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the initial hick-ups, Altroz managed to climb its way up on the sales chart and made a special space in the segment of premium hatchback segment that already boasted of products like the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. One of the key highlights of Altroz that impressed the buyers was its sporty and stylish design. Now, giving a twist to the present look, Altroxz has been digitally reimagined with touches of Harrier's face look. The images shared on carblogindia, showed a digitally imagined version of Altroz Facelift with headlamps setup borrowed from the Tata Harrier SUV.

The hatchback gets a trendy design with a split headlight setup adding a new flair to its front look. The LED DRLs are placed at the top while the headlamp remains on the bumper below. The redesigned bumper accommodated the headlamp set up nicely. The lamp doesn't feel out of place and sits completely in sync with the car's front look

The headlamps setup of the Harrier had inspired many other carmakers to bring similar lamp looks on their products.

What do you think about the modification?

Meanwhile, the Altroz is offered in both petrol and engine option with variations of manual and automatic gearboxes. The petrol offerings include a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated engine with a maximum output of 88 PS and 113Nm of torque. The other version is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol making that has 110 PS and 140 Nm maximum output.

In terms of the diesel engine option, there is only one 1.5 litre setup that can make 90 PS of power with 200 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with modern convenience features that include navigation, automatic temperature control, connectivity option, cruise control and others

Tata Altroz price ranges from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

