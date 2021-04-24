This Tata Altroz JTP Render is Rally-Ready and Will Grab Eyeballs All Along

It is easy to find a common ground between you and me, if we were to agree that Tata hit it out of the park with the design of the Altroz hatchback. The car came with proper performance credentials making it an even appealing proposition. In a world where we got everything we needed, we would have asked for a more performance oriented iteration of the car. And while Tata might not have it in the cards yet, we bring you a design render to show you just how good it looks.

Starting with the design, at the front, the car gets an extended bumper that comes with additional air vents, giving it a sporty appeal. The is inspired by the race car including an oversized rear spoiler. The car also comes with a wide body kit including flared wheel arches that are at least a foot wider. The low profile performance tyres look quite interesting. Also, the rendering image gets a five-spoke alloy wheel design with red coloured brake callipers.

Also Watch:

The front of the car gets custom-made bumper with an integrated spoiler. The car gets straight pipe exhaust. However, the Altroz iTURBO gets only a three-cylinder engine and the image seen here of a V8. The artists have also changed the front grille with a sleeker version and had added a light bar on the top of the grille. The whole front-end seems to be carbon fibre.

