This Tata Nexon EV Render For Pikes Peak Race Looks Nothing Short of a Beast

Tata Nexon EV is one of the more popular SUVs and has a range of great specs. While it is already a great automobile, the Pikes Peak Concept makes it look even more like a beast. The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Hillclimb is an event held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the United States. It is a popular event that includes a climb to the top and is in its 99th year this year. An automotive enthusiast has released a concept vehicle render of the Tata Nexon EV specially for this event that looks really amazing.

This is a well-detailed concept design that changes the look of the electric SUV nearly entirely. To the untrained, it is nearly unrecognizable. The main concept is all-black, with distinctive Blue EV accents scattered throughout.

The front bumper has been completely redesigned, with a larger, chunkier, and more muscular section holding the fog lights, a tri-arrow pattern on the radiator grille, and enormous front splitters held in place by metallic strings. To accommodate the huge 9-spoke alloy wheels, the wheel arches and side cladding have been beefed up significantly.

The roof rails, blacked-out side cladding near the bottom, a camera in place of the outside rearview mirror to improve aerodynamic efficiency, and blue highlights within the rims are also visible on the side profile. The LED headlight unit has been kept simple and functional. The Nexon EV's back end is a whole other tale.

Aside from the tri-arrow tail lamps, there is a carbon fiber surrounding the rear body segment to save weight, a huge rear bumper with chunky diffusers, a vertical slatted skid plate for better aerodynamics, and a customized massive rear spoiler placed at the upper edge of the roof with vertical metal strings to generate downforce.

The Nexon EV features a good battery pack with a capacity of 30.20 kWh and a range of 312 km. The EV produces an amazing 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque. Standard charging from 10% to 90% takes approximately 8.5 hours, although charging from 0% to 80% with a DC faster charger takes only one hour. For three years, the monthly subscription price is Rs 29,500. Customers can afford the Nexon EV, with pricing ranging from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.40 lakh ex-showroom.

