This Tata Safari Adventure Persona Rendered as a 4X4 Off-Roader Makes us Wish it Was Real

Tata Motors’ much anticipated second-generation Tata Safari Adventure Persona was launched in India in February this year.The iconic SUV’s launch did create quite a stir among its potential buyers and auto enthusiasts alike. However, the new Safari which only comes in a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) configuration did upset off-road buffs who were expecting an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option.

The new-gen Safari, which is a family SUV in real life, has earned brownie points for the homegrown automaker. However, auto designers stepped in to offer their figment of imagination of the SUV as a fully capable off roader. One such recent rendition took everyone by surpriseas the new Safari Adventure Persona has been presented as a hardcore off-roader.

The rendition created by Alpha Renders shows the SUV sporting a host of digital off-road modifications. The designer has imagined the Safari Adventure Persona as a 4×4 off-roader. Going by the visuals, the rendered version’s front end gets a new pair of auxiliary lights, positioned in front of the grille. The latest rendition also gets an LED Light bar at the front end of the roof, while wheels were replaced by a set of BFGoodric Mud-Terrain T/A tyres. The suspension also gets a tweak, as it sports an increased ride length of the SUV, custom rock-sliders/side-steps are among other major digital additions.

However, the rest of the vehicle’s design remains similar to the FWD variant.

Alpha Renders’ digital mock-up does give the SUV a much needed aggressive look and it should hopefully satiate the 4×4 fans until Tata launches an AWD version of the Safari in the country.

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 170 Ps and a maximum 350 Nm of peak torque. It is available in two transmission options – a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-convertor automatic version.

The new Safari’s price ranges from 14.99 lakh to 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. It rivals the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500 the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

