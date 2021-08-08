This Tata Safari Digitally Modified as a Track-Only Race Car Puts the Sport in SUV

One of the most successful SUVs in the Indian car market, the Tata Safari recently made a comeback with its all-new design and looks. Based on Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, the new Safari sported an eyeball-grabbing modern design. While Tata got a lot of appreciation for the design, many independent designers reimagined the SUV digitally giving it a new flair. Now, the SUV has been digitally redesigned as a track-only vehicle by bimbledesigns.

While the overall profile of the Safari has not been tweaked much, the artist has introduced some changes in the re-designed vehicle. A 6.2L Hemi V8 supercharged engine borrowed from Jeep Trackhawk has replaced the original engine of the Safari in this customized concept SUV named Safari ST 2021 track only concept

Painted in matte silver colour, this redesigned Safari features a black stripe running through the body. There's also a bug Safari labelling on the sides, which gives a sporty feel to the vehicle. The grille design hasn't been changed but the Tata badge at the front has been blacked out. There's a scoop on the bonnet for facilitating ventilation for the massive engine.

The bumper now has smoother lines to ensure the SUV is able to cut through the air smoothly. The headlamps on the original Safari have been removed from this digitally designed version. On the sides, there are huge wheel arches that house the track tyres from Toyo. The vehicle also gets new all-black alloys. While the ground clearance of the Tata Safari has been lowered, the stance looks impressively enhanced.

The list of changes continues to the back. While the LED taillamps on the original Safari haven’t been changed, there are additional lights placed in the lower reflector. The plastic pieces connecting both the tail lamps have been blacked out along with the Tata logo. There's ST branding sitting on the lower end of the door.

While the original Tata Safari comes with a 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine with a maximum output of 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, this redesigned SUV gets a 6.2-litre V-8 engine giving it a punch of power. The engine offering can produce 707 bhp and can go from 0 to 60 in 2.2 seconds.

