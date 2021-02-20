This Tata Safari’s Rendition as a 4x4 Pick-Up Truck Will Leave You Longing For One

Tata Motors,after unveiling their flagship SUV last month, announced their iconic Safari India launch date on February 22. The SUV was a gamechanger in the Indian market when introduced back in 1998 and now, the homegrown automaker is bringing it back in a revamped iteration.

Just days of ahead of animpending launch, the new Safari has already created quite a stir among its potential buyers. Since last month, the iconic SUV has also kept inquisitive designers busy, as they have been rolling out several avatars of it. Many imagined and presented the SUV in various colour schemes, modified exterior specs etc.

Ahead of its launch, several auto enthusiasts have one sore point regarding the upcoming SUV as it doesn’t come in a 4x4 or AWD option yet. Auto designers stepped in to offer their figment of imagination of the SUV as a fully capable off roader. One such recent example takes everyone by surprise, as the new Safari has been presented as a lifestyle pickup truck with a 4x4 drivetrain.

The new rendition designed by Aayush Dubey shows the SUV sporting a host of digital off-road modifications. Going by the visuals, the rendered version’s front end gets a strong skid plate that sits below a customised bumper. The bumper sports integrated fog lights, while its front remained identical to the stock Safari with its grille and split headlight structure with LED DRLs. Additionally, the new rendition also gets a thicker plastic cladding on its wheel arches along with new alloy wheel designs enveloped by a chunky dual-purpose tyre.

The rear also gets few major updates as well. Among its biggest is the removal of the third-row seat to make room for a rear luggage storing tray. It had a couple of bed bars that were added at the rear which gives it a macho look. Other features include black roof rails and a pair of grab handles on the bonnet. However, the pickup truck rendition’s front bumpers, tyres and tailgate look similar to a Ford Ranger Raptor. Altogether, the new Safari does well to see itself in a pickup truck attire and surprisingly it suits well.

The 2021 Tata Safari is derivative of the Harrier, which was launched last year. It will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations and be slightly taller and longer than the regular Harrier. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 170 Ps and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will also be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

The company has recently started accepting bookings for the new Safari at a token amount of Rs 30,000. However, the price of the upcoming new version of the iconic SUV will be revealed a day before February 22. According to auto experts, it will be priced between Rs 15.00 lakh – Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).