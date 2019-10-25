This Tata Sumo Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Gets Almost Everything Right

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the G 350 d in India. The diesel variant in the G-Class portfolio is poised as the most affordable one. That’s for the ones who have Mercedes-money. But like a majority of the Indians, what if you don’t? Well, here is a Tata Sumo (Yes, a Tata Sumo) that has been modified to look like a G-Wagen.

Now, we won’t say that the resemblance is uncanny, but it gets the job done rather spectacularly. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class calls for some of the most popular and capable SUVs around the world. The massive cult following of the SUV is totally justified with the terrains it can conquer without sweating a bit. Nevertheless, before we dive into the details of the car you see above, the Sumo is a 2002 model that took around Rs 5 lakh and five to six months to attain its current avatar.

Modified Tata Sumo. (Image source: Facebook/Keshi Ramgharia)

On the outside, the modified Sumo now feature round headlamps instead of the stock ones. A bumper is a custom-made unit for off-roading with small fog light built in it. The bonnet now get s flared fenders with slates which come as standard in the army-spec version of the Sumo. Further accentuating the off-road vibe is the roof-mounted LED bar that can provide further illumination whenever needed.

The SUV sits on a set of off-road spec tires that have subsequently bumped up the ground clearance. Additionally, the ORVMs also are custom-made. At the rear, the car gets typical G-Wagen design. Case in point, the tiny taillights and small window. Other elements such as the suspension, power steering, air conditioner have been retained from the original model. In addition to this, the car gets a plenty modification on the inside too. The interiors get full leather treatment with leather upholstery as well as padding on the roof and doors. The front seats gets electronic adjustment too.

