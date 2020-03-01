This Tata Telcoline Pick-up Truck Gets a Much Needed Resurrection by DC Design

Indian mod-lovers can agree upon the fact that DC Design is the Midas of this holy community and to prove the same we are happy to report the car you see above. By this time all the SUV lovers will pretty much be picking their jaw up from the floor and that is exactly what DC Design keeps in mind while shaping their vehicles.

This is the tale of how DC Design North East took over an ageing Telcoline and breathed new life in it. So to talk a bit about the Telcoline, it was one of the first pick-up trucks in India and was launched in 1988. Other popular monikers like the Sierra and Estate finds its roots to this model.

The sole aim of the Telcoline was to make the American pickup truck culture accessible in India. And like all good intentions that walk on the string of divided opinions, the Telcoline too was way ahead of its time.

So what has DC Design done on the car? The front-end of this Telcoline gets a new face including a new bumper that comes fitted with a heavy-duty winch. It gets newly-design headlamps and a new grille between which there is a new DC logo. The hood gets aftermarket scoops and makes the car look beefier.

On the side, it gets flared wheel arches that are covered in the contrasting black paint job and new side steps. There is a new bumper at the back as well. In addition to this, the flatbed and the roof of the car gets new additional braces that add extra strength to the vehicle.