This Tesla Cybertruck Inspired Bike Called Model M is Straight out of Tron Movies

An electric cafe racer-inspired motorcycle that captures EV giant Tesla’s vision of an eco-friendly personal mode of transportation has been imagined by a two-wheeler designer. The Tesla Cybertruck-inspired futuristic e-bike concept will capture the imagination of the motor-heads.

Designer Victor Rodriguez Gomez has created Model M (M for motorcycle) e-bike inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. Yankodesign reported. The Model M bike, which bears more than a passing resemblance to the Cybertruck, is designed for those city dwellers who enjoy a weekend excursion in the tranquil hills. The bike’s forward-leaning position is inspired by cafe racers, while the presence of geometric lines is inspired by architectural trends.

One look at the Model M reveals it to be as futuristic as ever, with a distinct Tron aura. A sleek Cybertruck-inspired horizontal LED strip-type headlight adorns the Tesla

motorcycle's front end. A bulky yet edgy middle piece carries the battery pack, motor, and all other internals complementing this. The rear side of the e-bike is completed with an LED tail lamp and an integrated charging outlet.

Because the Model M is designed for cramped urban environments, going for detachable handlebars is absolutely appropriate. The electronic kickstand makes parking the vehicle simple and hassle-free. When it comes to off-road adventures the Tesla Model M offers the best. There is a removable bag with its own battery that powers the lights and the multimedia system just where the standard bike's fuel tank is.

The bag has its own start/stop system, which works as an anti-theft device.

The ultra-cool e-bike’s futuristic aspect is reflected in the hubless wheels, which is similar to the Cybertruck's steel grey colour. Those headlamps, swingarm and seat all have a menacing attitude that matches the bike's overall design wonderfully. The translucent digital display, which continues the futuristic theme, displays the current speed as well as a real-time map for better navigation.

