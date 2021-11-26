This Tesla Model X Can Fire 8000 Rounds Per Minute And Can Serve You Fresh Espresso

We all had our jaw-dropped when James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 had machine guns installed in it and fired shots as it rolled on the road. Get ready to feel something similar as we introduce to you a Tesla Model X that can fire 8,000 rounds per minute from two 5.56 miniguns. Not just that, to get a jolt for the day, it can also serve you hot espresso from freshly grounded beans or cold coffee if you want to cool off after a tiring day.

The car looks like it has been injected with a heavy dose of adrenaline since it does not look like the regular Tesla Model X, and the dose is given by Richard Ryan, who runs a creative studio and YouTube channel, ‘Full Mag.’

Richard uploaded a video of him firing shots from an AK-47 at a bulletproof windshield-equipped Tesla. The creator took the same Tesla and revamped it into a badass EV with two machine guns that protrude on demand and can serve coffee if you wish for one. Richard has named the car ‘Coffee Rifle Model X.’ He has designed the car for a coffee company called ‘Black Rifle Coffee,’ which is owned by an army veteran.

The Tesla Model X designed by Richard oozes an industrial vibe and has a shadow of an off-roader cast over it. The car is covered in military-style ODI Green paint and shows off aligned rivets on the borders that make it look like an electric beast.

The revamped Tesla Model X55R also gets a brand-new set of wheels – Michelin Cross Climate SUV tyres that serve the purpose impeccably both on and off the road. The exteriors also carry a few added military attachments at the sides, including a World War II recovered shovel.

Also Watch:

Coming to the interiors, the modified Tesla’s dashboard did not receive any tweaks. The element that did go through some changes was the overall colour of the interiors. The cabin is sprayed with a black and walnut tint, while the seat covers are covered in an espresso black tinge. In addition, the boot of the car has a fully-functioning coffee bar, while the frunk has a cooler and drain plugs that can hold your cold drinks with ease.

This is not the first car that has gone through insane modification. Earlier, Richard installed an M61 Vulcan 20mm atop a Toyota Prius.

