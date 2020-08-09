This Vintage Mercedes-Benz Started Its Life as a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and the Modifications are Immaculate

Histrory is an important part of the present. Hence, a vintage car never fails to please a petrolhead. But what if your ideal Sunday does not involve participating in an auction show and bidding the highest for one? Well, you simply take inspiration from the car above and turn a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy into a Mercedes-Benz vintage car.

The photos of the car were shared by Adv Anuroop Singh Kundi on Facebook. A fleeting glimpse at the car would not let you believe that this car started its life as a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The donor vehicle is reported to be a military disposal vehicle.

At the front, the car gets a huge chrome grille that resembles to the ones that were extremely common in old cars. The bumper is a new one and sports chrome treatment as well. Needless to say, the whole bodywork is redone to fit its new identity of a vintage car. A few design cues of the same includes huge wheel arches and a long bonet.

Also Watch:

Interior elements of the car has also been modified according to its new persona. To make it a tad more practical, the car gets alloy wheels as well. The total cost to turn it into its current avatar is reported to be around Rs 10 lakh and the wizards over at Jalandar will take about 6 months for the complete transformation.

Image source