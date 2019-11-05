Take the pledge to vote

This Vintage Rolls-Royce is Actually a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Underneath

The Gypsy is an equally popular car in the used-car market and has been sold at a significantly higher price.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. (Image source: Olx)

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is one of the most lauded SUVs in India, the car has been used by the Indian Army and was popularized to its overall ride on the road. While Maruti Suzuki discontinued the car a while back, the car is reported to be still supplied to the Indian army. The Gypsy is an equally popular car in the used-car market and has been sold at a significantly higher price. However, the one that would stand out in the same market would be the one you see above.

The Rolls-Royce vintage, that was recently listed on Olx, is surprisingly a Gypsy underneath. The seller, on the retail website, has listed the car as a wedding car. Such cars, however, are required to be addressed to the RTO which we are not sure has been done by the current owner. And since the car is in Kerala one is advised to take extra care as the police are believed to be stringent in terms of modification.

On the outside, the Gypsy/Rolls-Royce gets a convertible shaped design. The front doors are suicide-type while the rear is set up conventionally. The roof of the car is made out of fabric and can be retracted manually. In addition to this, the car also gets a set of new spoked-wheels, a spare of which is mounted at the rear of the car.

Apart from that, the car also gets a power steering and a new steel body. The current registration certificate is valid for another 15 years. On the inside, the cabin of the new car gets a brown-leather treatment. According to the listing, the car is 17-years-old and was registered in 2002. On the odo the car has run for just 40,000.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
