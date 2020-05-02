AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Three Friends From Vietnam Build a Ferrari in Their Home For Just Rs 15,000 - Watch Video

The Ferrari made at home.

The Ferrari made at home.

Apart from replicating the body of the car, the gang has also included headlights and brake lights, along with a rearview mirror.

Share this:

Supercar brand Ferrari is a dream for many, but what is breaking the internet now is a DIY Ferrari that has been made by a group of three friends based out of Vietnam. The group not only included the looks but also ensured that the sound of the car is the same.

The group has made their own version of one of the most expensive cars in the world at $200 only.

The 3 minutes and 7 seconds long video clip shows the boys making as well as driving their homemade car. In the clip, which has been shared on Facebook, one can see the trio build the body of the car with the help of cardboard.

Apart from replicating the body of the car, the gang has also included headlights and brake lights, along with a rearview mirror.  Ferrari logo has been made at the back of the vehicle. In what can truly be called paying attention to detail the three friends ensured that the doors of the car goes up like the way it happens in the real Ferrari.

It took them a period of two weeks to come up with the final product. The engine of this car includes two soda bottles and a motorcycle engine.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,052,155

    +34,309*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,344,274

    +67,901*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,053,344

    +28,815*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,775

    +4,777*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres