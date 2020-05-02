Three Friends From Vietnam Build a Ferrari in Their Home For Just Rs 15,000 - Watch Video

Supercar brand Ferrari is a dream for many, but what is breaking the internet now is a DIY Ferrari that has been made by a group of three friends based out of Vietnam. The group not only included the looks but also ensured that the sound of the car is the same.

The group has made their own version of one of the most expensive cars in the world at $200 only.

The 3 minutes and 7 seconds long video clip shows the boys making as well as driving their homemade car. In the clip, which has been shared on Facebook, one can see the trio build the body of the car with the help of cardboard.

Apart from replicating the body of the car, the gang has also included headlights and brake lights, along with a rearview mirror. Ferrari logo has been made at the back of the vehicle. In what can truly be called paying attention to detail the three friends ensured that the doors of the car goes up like the way it happens in the real Ferrari.

It took them a period of two weeks to come up with the final product. The engine of this car includes two soda bottles and a motorcycle engine.

Also Watch:

