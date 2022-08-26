Three Pairs of Trains to Halt at UP's Babhnan Railway Station; Check List

The Indian Railways has decided to give three pairs of trains a temporary halt at the Babhnan railway station in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh for the convenience of the passengers. With the stoppage of trains at this station, passengers can avail of the rail services.

According to North Eastern Railway, for the convenience of the passenger, train number 15654/15653 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati-Jammu and train number 11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express will stop for 2 minutes for six months on an experimental basis.

According to railways, train number 15654 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express will halt at Babhnan station at 06.19 pm and depart at 06.21 pm with effect from September 3. Similarly, train number 15653 Guwahati – Jammu Tawi Express will arrive at Babhnan station at 03.50 pm and leave at 03.52 pm with effect from the journey commencing on September 8.

Meanwhile, train number 11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express will reach the station at 12.07 am and depart at 12.09 am with effect from the journey commencing on September 2.

