Thunderstorm Causes Damage to 5 Aircraft of IndiGo, Go First at Ahmedabad Airport

Five aircraft of IndiGo and GO FIRST have been damaged at the Ahmedabad airport due to an unexpected thunderstorm, aviation industry sources said on Thursday. Three aircraft of IndiGo with registration numbers VT- IVO, VT-ITD and VT-IVQ and two aircraft of GO FIRST with registration numbers VT-WGV and VT-WJG were damaged on Wednesday evening, they said.

Asked about this matter, IndiGo said: “Ahmedabad airport was hit by an unexpected thunderstorm with extremely high winds last evening. This impacted all airlines’ aircraft parked at Ahmedabad airport." “Three IndiGo aircraft sustained minor/non-structural damages which will require replacement of certain parts. The aircraft shall be in operations after necessary repairs," it added.

GO FIRST, previously known as GoAir, did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on this matter.

This is a second for IndiGo airlines which reported a tyre burst on Tuesday at Hubli Airport. A Hubballi-bound plane suffered a tyre burst while landing. However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, the Indigo Airlines said, “IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi." According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around.

It landed again at about 8.35 pm. “Probably due to hard landing and cross wind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday. “The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added.

