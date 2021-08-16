TI Montra Electric Cycles Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 27,279

Montra, the high-end performance Bike brand of TI Cycles of India, has launched their first electric bike specially designed to make the short distance commute comfortable and convenient. The E-bicycle will be offered at the price of Rs.27,279 making it an affordable and effective solution for daily travel.

Montra E-bicycle is built on a lightweight alloy frame that is easy to manoeuvre. A dual-mode allows the user to toggle between manual and electric mode as per their convenience. The provision of an electric braking system ensures effective and smooth braking as it cuts off the motor power upon application of brakes.

Montra took this insight and specially crafted its own E-Bicycle to cater to the audience travelling short distances. On average, e-bicycles will run at the rate of avg.7 paise per km while reducing individual carbon footprint significantly and saving hours of waiting for time (public transport, refuelling, traffic) for the end consumer.

Commenting on the Montra E-bicycles launch, Mr Vellayan Subbiah, MD, Tube Investments of India said, “The Short distance commute segment is dependent on choice and availability of public transport for most of us. With the launch of Montra E-bicycle, we want to give our customers independence from the waiting period as they ride to their destination. With electricity being the future of mobility, e-bicycle shall become the most after sought mobility solution among the urban commuters. Recent research suggests that India’s e-cycles market is projected to grow to USD 2.08 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.69 per cent, which is significantly huge and untapped potential. As a brand, Montra has always been a customer-centric brand - from being the first ones to use a carbon frame in the cycles in India to make the electric cycles lightweight today for rapid, smooth, and easier transportation. With our new Montra E-bicycle product offering, we are sure to expand our family of customers, who are looking for quality and short distance everyday commute.”

The Montra E-Bicycle will be available across our dealer network in India.

