Tips To Get Refund On Cancellation Of IRCTC Tickets For Group Reservation

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 15:18 IST

Delhi, India

Railway tickets can be canceled instantly through the IRCTC e-ticketing website.

Every day, thousands of people travel by trains in India. So, Indian Railways is considered as the lifeline in many states across the country. We all have booked train tickets for multiple people together through the IRCTC website while we travel with our family or friends. But, sometimes due to some emergency or change in plan, we are forced to cancel our tickets. So, when we book tickets for multiple people what will happen if you want to cancel one ticket, due to a problem or work? Does one have to cancel all of the tickets, and make new reservations? Many such questions could be arising in your mind but don’t get panicked you can cancel a single ticket easily.

Here is the step-by-step guide to canceling a reservation for just one person’s IRCTC e-ticket.

For this, you must first visit the IRCTC website. Then you can easily cancel one of your tickets by logging in to your account. Keep in mind that the ticket you booked online can also be canceled online.

Step 1: To begin, visit irctc.co.in.

Step 2: Sign in to your account now.

Step 3: Go to the section containing My Transaction.

Step 4: Open ‘Book Ticket History’ in My Account. Here, you can see all of the tickets you’ve purchased.

Step 5: Make your selection of the ticket you want to cancel. The passenger whose ticket you want to cancel should have a checkmark next to it.

Step 6: Now click on the option of ‘Cancel Ticket’.

Step 7: Click on the pop-up screen that appears. Your ticket will be canceled.

Step 8: After deducting the cancellation charge, the ticket money will be refunded to the account.

You will also receive a confirmation SMS and email of the cancellation on your registered mobile number and email.

